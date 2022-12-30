Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,493. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 184,790.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.