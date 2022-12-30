Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $23,534.29 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $23,534.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,875.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $166.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

