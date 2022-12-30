Cowen Cuts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.