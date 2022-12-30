Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COWNL remained flat at $25.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298. Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Inc. - 7.75% Senior Notes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen Inc. - 7.75% Senior Notes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.