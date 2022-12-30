CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.