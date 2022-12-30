CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.93.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.