CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

