CRA Financial Services LLC Has $15.15 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.