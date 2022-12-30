CRA Financial Services LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 139,967 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.7% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.