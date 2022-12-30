CRA Financial Services LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile



Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

