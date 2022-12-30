CRA Financial Services LLC Has $819,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average is $181.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

