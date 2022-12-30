CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.16.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

