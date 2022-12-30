CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 225 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Shares of LOW opened at $202.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

