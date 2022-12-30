Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the November 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of CREX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Creative Realities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

