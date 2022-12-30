Cronos Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $11.55 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00024801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007608 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003565 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

