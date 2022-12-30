Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.
Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.79 million and a PE ratio of -40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.
