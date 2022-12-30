CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $30,853.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 541,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 550,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,605 shares of company stock worth $107,222. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSP Trading Up 1.6 %

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of CSPI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.43. 4,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

