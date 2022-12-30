Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 148.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 593.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,194. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

