Cumberland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 66,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 419,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,081,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 60,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92,921.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.54. 21,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,556. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

