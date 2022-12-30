Cumberland Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Amundi lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance
XME traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $49.63. 31,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,248. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
