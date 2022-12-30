Cumberland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

