Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Trimmed by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.26. 3,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

