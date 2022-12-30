Cytokinetics (CYTK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) in the last few weeks:

12/23/2022 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Cytokinetics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Cytokinetics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $71.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $55.00.

12/14/2022 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $29.00.

12/9/2022 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $55.00.

12/8/2022 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CYTK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

