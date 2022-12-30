D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $88.74 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

