Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 52.6% in December

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 39,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,399. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
