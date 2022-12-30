Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €69.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Danone stock opened at €50.06 ($53.26) on Monday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a one year high of €72.13 ($76.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.06.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

