DataHighway Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,052.48 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $74.96 million and approximately $49,052.48 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00014111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,988,876 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.35750484 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,620.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

