Dawn Protocol One Day Volume Hits $1.09 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $40.56 million and $1.09 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

