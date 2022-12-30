DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $406.34 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,419 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

