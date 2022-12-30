DEI Trading Up 7.9% This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002269 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $2,623.90 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00410960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018061 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars.

