Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,558,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $303.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

