Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 879 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $343.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.