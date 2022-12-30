Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $143.10 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.38.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

