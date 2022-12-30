dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,048.53

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $2,048.53 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00409618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00095795 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,739.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

