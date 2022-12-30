DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 573.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,265. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

