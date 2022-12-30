Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Digital China Price Performance
DCHIF remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Friday. Digital China has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Digital China Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital China (DCHIF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.