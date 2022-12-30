Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Digital China Price Performance

DCHIF remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Friday. Digital China has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Digital China alerts:

Digital China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.