Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $31.04. 108,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,042,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $20,267,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 78,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

