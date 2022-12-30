Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

