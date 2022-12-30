Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-$3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,118 shares of company stock worth $1,705,167. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

