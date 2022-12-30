Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

Drone Delivery Canada stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,196. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

