DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Stock Up 2.9 %

DRRX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.17. DURECT has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 72.05% and a negative net margin of 136.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 525,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DURECT by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,447,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 103,408 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in DURECT by 9.8% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,369,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 299,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in DURECT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.