Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in December

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance
DYSL stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
