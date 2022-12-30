Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in December

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance

DYSL stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

