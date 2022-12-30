E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,300 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 3,803,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.9 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of ENAKF stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading on Friday. 616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. E.On has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.16.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

