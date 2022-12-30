E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,237,300 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 3,803,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.9 days.
E.On Stock Performance
Shares of ENAKF stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading on Friday. 616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. E.On has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.16.
About E.On
