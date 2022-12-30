E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 212.5% in December

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

E.On Price Performance

EONGY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 32,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.98 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that E.On will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E.On Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EONGY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of E.On from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.50 ($10.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

