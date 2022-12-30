ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in December

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of ECNCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 170,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,889. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECNCF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

