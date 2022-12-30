EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 371.6% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($21.38) to €23.90 ($25.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

EDP Renováveis stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

