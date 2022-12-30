Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $51.62

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.62, but opened at $50.01. Elastic shares last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 2,422 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

Elastic Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

