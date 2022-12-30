Electroneum Price Hits $0.0020 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $35.07 million and $47,335.50 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002825 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010711 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,936,113,333 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
