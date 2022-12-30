ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $64.44 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.44 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00035923 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00018058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00227349 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32220562 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

