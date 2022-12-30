Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.40. 739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 629,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EMBC. BTIG Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $31,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

