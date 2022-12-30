Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.40. 739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 629,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on EMBC. BTIG Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Embecta Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.
Embecta Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $31,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embecta (EMBC)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.